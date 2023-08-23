Deadly shooting under investigation northeast of Colorado Springs in the Black Forest area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly shooting investigation is underway in El Paso County.

On Wednesday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the case with the public explaining first responders were called to the 4000 block of Ford Drive for a reported shooting Saturday night. The call came in at about 10:18 p.m. and the neighborhood is just southwest of Black Forest Regional Park.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Black Forest Fire Department responded and found an unresponsive adult male on-scene. Life-saving efforts were made but the victim succumbed to his injuries,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division responded and assumed control of the scene. An individual on scene was arrested for unrelated domestic violence charges.”

The sheriff’s office adds they believe everyone is accounted for and there is no danger to the public. Neither person has been publicly involved.

Due to the fact one person is suspected of domestic violence, KKTV 11 News wanted to share the National Domestic Violence Hotline which is available 24/7 at 800-799-7233. You can also call the Tessa safe line for advocacy and crisis at 719-633-3819.

