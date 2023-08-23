Colorado doctor has tips for parents if kids are struggling with anxiety, depression going back to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Doctors have some tips for parents if their kids are struggling with their mental health going back to school.

11 News spoke with Children’s Hospital Colorado, who saw double the rates of anxiety and depression in children during the pandemic. Doctors say recent studies have suggested that rate has gone down only very slightly in this “post-pandemic” world.

“Every year at our hospital, we see a reduction in the demand for our services over the summer, and then as soon as the school year starts up again, we see a lot of kids requesting services, but particularly those that struggle with anxiety and depression,” said clinical psychologist Dr. Benjamin Mullin.

Doctors are seeing increased fears of school violence, and social media pressures, resulting in doctors “seeing worse anxiety... more intense, and it’s more frequent than it used to be,” said Mullin.

What parents should be on the lookout for:

- If your child is avoidant towards their friends, favorite sports/activities, going to school

- Heightened irritability, changing sleep patterns, moving slower, or self-harm

“Feeling more stressed this time of the year is a really normative experience... These kids now find themselves really anxious about trying to make friends, what it’s like to ask a teacher for help, how do you negotiate conflict with other people in person. All of those things we want our kids to go through because that is how you learn to get really good at it, and a lot of these kids did not have this experience. They spent a lot of time at home isolated,” said Mullin.

What parents can do to help their child:

- Consistent sleep schedule, including on the weekends

- Try new things to start the school year engaged, like sports, clubs, instruments, etc.

- Talk about mental health within your family to help normalize those conversations

- Try therapy or medications if needed

“You can intervene early in someone’s life and you may be able to really change the trajectory that they are on, and parents can have that same sort of optimistic way of looking at it ... you can help catch these things early in your child’s life, you may really help them to be a resilient person going down the road,” said Mullin.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with mental health, you can always call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

