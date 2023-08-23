Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Aug. 23, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Two more hot and dry days, with high temperatures in the 90s and low 100s for many. Best chances for any showers or storms will likely remain in the mountains.

FRIDAY - WEEKEND: MUCH cooler weather with MUCH better rain chances will show up later this week. Lightning and locally heavy rain will be likely with the stronger storms. While severe storms do not look to be a huge threat, we can’t rule out some hail being produced by those stronger storms too. Stay weather aware...

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Cooler temperatures and rain chances look to continue, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

