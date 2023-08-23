Boy hit by car in North Gate area of Colorado Springs

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was seriously injured after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

Police say the boy was crossing the street near an apartment complex off Polaris Pointe and Spectrum Loop at 12:20 a.m. when he was hit. The area is in the North Gate area on the far north end of Colorado Springs.

While the boy’s injuries were serious, they weren’t life-threatening, according to responding officers. Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor on the part of the driver.

The boy’s age was not given, only that he was under 18.

