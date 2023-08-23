Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect found competent to stand trial

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect was found competent to stand trial, according to 11 News partner CBS Colorado who cited a ruling by the Department of Human Services.

The suspect was identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

The mass shooting was carried out on March 22, 2021 in broad daylight at a King Soopers off Table Mesa Drive. Ten people, including a police officer, were killed. Soon after the shooting, 10 first-degree murder charges were announced against Ahmad Alissa, along with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another officer.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

