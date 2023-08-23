Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect found competent to stand trial

The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect was found competent to stand trial, according to 11 News partner CBS Colorado who cited a ruling by the Department of Human Services.

The suspect was identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

The mass shooting was carried out on March 22, 2021 in broad daylight at a King Soopers off Table Mesa Drive. Ten people, including a police officer, were killed. Soon after the shooting, 10 first-degree murder charges were announced against Ahmad Alissa, along with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another officer.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

