Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program

Student loans
The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the borrower’s income and family size, not their loan balances.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration has officially launched its new student loan repayment program.

The plan, called Saving on A Valuable Education, or SAVE, aims to significantly lower payments and reduce overall loan costs for millions of people.

The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the borrower’s income and family size, not their loan balances.

It will also forgive remaining balances after a certain number of years.

The administration is encouraging borrowers to apply for the plan as soon as possible.

That way, the account changes will have time to take effect before the current yearslong payment pause ends this October.

SAVE will be fully implemented in the summer of 2024.

The plan follows a Supreme Court strike down of President Joe Biden’s previous student loan forgiveness program in late June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity near a Colorado Springs golf course.
Cheyenne Mountain Resort staff credited with detaining suspect following shots fired near a Colorado Springs golf course
Colorado Springs company will be announcing an expansion Tuesday that representatives for the...
WATCH REPLAY: Colorado Springs-based aerospace and defense company announces nearly $8 million expansion
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Colorado man sentenced for murdering his sister
“He looked a little out of place for the area, but I just continued on,” said Katherine H, who...
Witness reports being chased by armed suspect in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

The 7-Eleven where the attempted shoplifting and shots fired incident occurred.
Shoplifting suspects fire gun outside 7-Eleven near Marksheffel and Constitution
The lineup for Wednesday's GOP debate is set, but the current front-runner has declined to...
GOP presidential hopefuls to face off in debate
A man shoots through his apartment door as two men accused of pretending to be maintenance...
Man shoots at suspected fake workers trying to get in his home
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall on the island of Hispaniola