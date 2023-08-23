3 teens injured, 1 with life-threatening injuries, following suspected DUI crash near Canon City

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three teens were seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday morning near Canon City.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a 17-year-old boy was driving westbound on Poplar south of Canon City at about 12:30 a.m. when he went off the eastbound side of the road near Birch Street, and hit at least one mailbox and a power pole. Two passengers were in the car at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 16-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A second passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was taken by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Colorado State Patrol believes all three were not wearing their seatbelts and all three were thrown from the vehicle.

Alcohol and excessive speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

Because of their ages, they may not be publicly identified.

