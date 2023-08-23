3 teens injured, 1 with life-threatening injuries, following suspected DUI crash near Canon City

Generic suspected DUI graphic.
Generic suspected DUI graphic.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three teens were seriously injured in a crash early Wednesday morning near Canon City.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a 17-year-old boy was driving westbound on Poplar south of Canon City at about 12:30 a.m. when he went off the eastbound side of the road near Birch Street, and hit at least one mailbox and a power pole. Two passengers were in the car at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 16-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A second passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was taken by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Colorado State Patrol believes all three were not wearing their seatbelts and all three were thrown from the vehicle.

Alcohol and excessive speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

Because of their ages, they may not be publicly identified.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity near a Colorado Springs golf course.
Cheyenne Mountain Resort staff credited with detaining suspect following shots fired near a Colorado Springs golf course
Colorado Springs company will be announcing an expansion Tuesday that representatives for the...
WATCH REPLAY: Colorado Springs-based aerospace and defense company announces nearly $8 million expansion
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Colorado man sentenced for murdering his sister
“He looked a little out of place for the area, but I just continued on,” said Katherine H, who...
Witness reports being chased by armed suspect in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar stands in front of a pillar bearing a bronze...
Former Denver Bronco Randy Gradishar selected as senior finalist for Pro Football HOF Class of 2024, will attend public event in Colorado Springs Thursday
Martin faces charges in a case in which he is suspected of firing shots in a Colorado Springs...
Suspect identified in shots fired case in southwestern Colorado Springs neighborhood
Hot and dry again Wednesday
Still Hot for Thursday
He is wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
WANTED: Sex offender sought in Colorado, #76 on the CBI's Most Wanted list