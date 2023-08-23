1 dead after police shoot suspect in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a police shooting in Aurora Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened while were officers were responding to a disturbance, according to Aurora Police Chief Art Acevado, and exactly what led up to it remains under investigation.

“It happened very quickly,” Acevado said in a news conference following the shooting.

Patrol officers were monitoring activity at the bus stop by Colfax and Havana, a high-activity area known for drug deals, just after 2:30 a.m.

“They actually spotted what appeared to be a confrontation between two male adults, and at one point they noticed an individual produce a firearm, a handgun, appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun or pistol. At 2:34, the officers aired that they were making contact and also that an individual had pointed a gun at another male individual,” Acevado said.

Acevado said he had reviewed the two officers’ body cams on what happened next.

“You can see [the suspect] on video running away, the individual that was armed, that they knew to be armed because they had witnessed him produce the pistol. He started running away and officers started yelling commands to stop and put his hands up.”

At that point, one of the officers fired at the suspect.

“It was a matter of seconds from their arrival to the suspect running, the officers giving commands, and the one officer discharging their firearm.”

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the suspect fired any rounds. The investigation includes canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses, though Acevado said the ones in the immediate vicinity were not being cooperative.

Police attempted life-saving measures on the suspect afterward, but he later died at an area hospital. He has not been identified outside of being a white or Hispanic male.

The officer who shot the suspect is a four-year veteran of the Aurora Police Department, while the backup officer has been with the police department for a year, Acevado said.

The entire briefing can be watched below:

