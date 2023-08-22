WATCH REPLAY: Colorado Springs-based aerospace and defense company announces nearly $8 million expansion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs company announced an expansion Tuesday that representatives for the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation said will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to the city.

Boecore, an aerospace and defense company founded and based in Colorado Springs, said they chose to focus this expansion here because of the decision made to keep Space Command in the area. A live replay of the announcement is available at the top of this article.

Representatives for the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC said nearly $8 million will be invested and more than 600 jobs will be created. According to the Governor’s Office, those jobs include software and systems engineers, and an ultra-secure facility for reviewing highly classified information will be built as part of the expansion.

A press release from the Governor’s Office also noted that Boecore also considered Huntsville, Alabama, and Weber County, Utah for expansion.

