WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs company announcing nearly $8 million expansion

By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs company will be announcing an expansion Tuesday that representatives for the city Chamber and Economic Development Corporation say will bring hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to the city.

The press conference will be livestreamed at the top of this article starting at about 3 p.m.

Not much information was available before the press conference, but representatives say nearly $8 million will be invested and more than 600 jobs will be created.

