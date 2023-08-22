U.S. House Armed Services Committee to hold hearing on Space Command decision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An Alabama lawmaker is once again saying the fight over Space Command headquarters is far from over.

Rep. Dale Strong has requested a hearing on the recent decision to keep the headquarters in Colorado Springs in place of moving it to Huntsville, Alabama -- and he’s getting one.

Read my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/r6EO8SQ7Gj — Dale W. Strong (@RepDaleStrong) August 22, 2023

The hearing hosted by the U.S. House Armed Services Committee is expected to feature the secretary of the Air Force, the U.S. Space Command commander, Gen. James Dickinson and others giving testimony. There’s no word yet on when the hearing will be. Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn is part of this committee; we reached out to his office for comment Tuesday morning and will provide updates as we get them.

At the time the decision was made last month, the Pentagon said in a statement that “locating Headquarters U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs ultimately ensures peak readiness in the space domain for our nation during a critical period. It will also enable the command to most effectively plan, execute and integrate military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression and defend national interests.”

