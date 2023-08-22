“This is certainly a step in a very good direction,” housing experts react to Governor Polis’ efforts to create more affordable housing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Monday, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order, taking steps toward creating plans for more affordable housing.

The order instructs certain agencies in the state to take inventory of programs that help local government with housing development, as well as transportation, economic development and water infrastructure. Governor Polis said these issues all go hand-in-hand.

“Improving livability is the short version of how we grow without increasing traffic, worsening air quality, is more water-efficient, all these values that we have, fundamentally about our quality of life,” he said.

The governor said many affordable housing units tend to be away from peoples’ workplaces. This forces them to travel more for work, which creates more traffic and more air pollution.

The order prioritizes searching for efficient ways to address this. Dave Dazlich, the Vice President of Government Affairs for the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, said this problem isn’t one that will be solved with a quick fix. He said the executive order is a step in the right direction.

“It’s a conversation that’s far from over,” Dazlich said. “This isn’t a silver bullet, but we certainly appreciate the mentality of looking for additional efficiencies to lower that barrier of entry and to remove obstacles, especially at the governmental level to bring more units online.”

He said this order helps lower barriers agencies typically have while identifying and addressing affordable housing problems.

Governor Polis said the state found nearly a third of Coloradans spend more than 30% of their income on housing. Dazlich said in the Pikes Peak region, as well as across the state, many even spend more than 50%. With nearly 2 million more residents expected to move to Colorado by 2050, Governor Polis said it’s important to find solutions now. Dazlich agreed, saying this order allows many officials to better work toward these solutions.

“So, if those efficiencies are there to be achieved, then that would be very positive,” Dazlich said. “And it may turn out in some cases that the the room is is is not there for improvement.”

He said Colorado Springs has been a leader in providing affordable housing.

“The governor himself has said Colorado Springs is an example of how to do it right in regards to zoning, and the ability to bring these multifamily projects online almost as a use by right to increase this density,” he said.

But, of course, there are always ways to improve, and Dazlich said this order is the first step to a conversation that will greatly benefit the Pikes Peak region.

