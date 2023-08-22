TESSA’s Pasta at the Park returning to Colorado Springs

2023 Pasta in the Park announcement
2023 Pasta in the Park announcement(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:05 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -For 46 years, TESSA has been helping victims of domestic assault, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. For more than 2 decades, Pasta at the Park has helped fund their mission.

This money helps us support our Safe House Program, helps us provide free legal advice to individuals needing protection orders, it helps with housing and utility support, it helps with our Youth and Children program which works in local schools for prevention education, and it also allows people to get free counseling,” explained Anne Markley, CEO of TESSA. “Being able to have this money and have that support of our community, backing those individuals in our community who need that support is really amazing.”

The event starts at 5:30 P.M. on Saturday, August 26. Tickets are $120 and must be purchased ahead of time.

“We’ll have a big, beautiful tent set up, 14 teams cooking pasta and competing with their sauces, and amongst all those teams, we have wine providers here sampling their wines, we have 4 local breweries sampling their beers, and we have spirit tastings from 1350 Distillery and Blackhat Distillery,” said Markley.

If you are not able to go, but still want to donate, TESSA accepts donations all year-round on their website.

“If donating money is not something you are able to do, we are always open to having volunteers come into the building to support us in various needs and in-kind donations as well. That can look like shampoo, soap, bed sheets, towels,” said Merkley.

