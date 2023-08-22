Suspected hit-and-run arrested after witnesses get crash on video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver who allegedly fled a crash scene didn’t get away for long, thanks in part to bystanders.

According to police, the suspect driver ran a red light at 26th Street and Cimarron and collided with a motorcycle heading westbound on Cimarron. The van kept going -- but police say witnesses got the whole thing on video.

“Witnesses provided video. Officers responded to the hit-and-run driver’s home, located the run vehicle and the driver. The driver was evaluated and arrested for DUI and other traffic charges,” a police lieutenant said.

The suspect was identified as Lyman Anderson.

Police tell 11 News the motorcyclist did not suffer any serious injuries.

