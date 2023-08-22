Suspected hit-and-run arrested after witnesses get crash on video

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:50 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver who allegedly fled a crash scene didn’t get away for long, thanks in part to bystanders.

According to police, the suspect driver ran a red light at 26th Street and Cimarron and collided with a motorcycle heading westbound on Cimarron. The van kept going -- but police say witnesses got the whole thing on video.

“Witnesses provided video. Officers responded to the hit-and-run driver’s home, located the run vehicle and the driver. The driver was evaluated and arrested for DUI and other traffic charges,” a police lieutenant said.

The suspect was identified as Lyman Anderson.

Police tell 11 News the motorcyclist did not suffer any serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility
The aftermath of the house fire on Buttermilk Circle on Aug. 21, 2023.
Family escapes after fire starts in northeast Colorado Springs home
Threat to Colorado Springs high school confirmed to be unfounded
Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
Man dead following shooting at Old Colorado City apartment complex
The scene on Aug. 18, 2023.
Truck driver, dog killed in horrific semi crash south of Pueblo; 2nd dog rescued

Latest News

Police: Drunk driver in stolen pickup crashes next to south Colorado Springs railroad tracks
Brianna Denney and Royalty Rosado joined a handful of other young people in the Pikes Peak...
Local girls recognized as ‘911 Heroes’ by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Hot again Monday for southern Colorado
Hot Tuesday
Governor Polis signed an executive order that local officials say will start an important...
WATCH: Colorado governor takes steps toward affordable housing with executive order