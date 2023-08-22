Suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs Aug. 17 identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation continues following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs.

The deadly encounter happened on Aug. 17 on the southeast side of Colorado Springs in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the case on Tuesday explaining a wanted fugitive, 37-year-old Benjamin Annaboli, was in the area. According to authorities, Annaboli was a violent felon with multiple felony warrants. According to online court records, Annaboli had open warrants in Colorado and some of the charges include felony menacing along with being in possession of a dangerous weapon and obstructing a peace officer tied to an incident on July 3. The US Marshals Service and Parole Officers asked the Colorado Springs Police Department for help with taking Annaboli into custody.

“TEU [Tactical Enforcement Unit] officers responded and attempted to arrest the suspect while he was in a vehicle located in the hotel parking lot,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Annaboli initially attempted to escape in the vehicle, and when that was unsuccessful, he attempted to flee on foot towards the front doors of the hotel. A CSPD K9 was deployed and contacted Annaboli outside the hotel. Annaboli produced a handgun during the contact, and at least one CSPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect. CSPD officers took the Annaboli into custody and immediately rendered medical aid until emergency medical services arrived. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated but later succumbed to his injuries.”

The shooting is being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death for the suspect remains under investigation by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

