Statewide alert issued after shoplifting suspect crashes into pedestrian, flees scene in Parker

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - A shoplifting suspect crashed into a pedestrian while speeding away from the store Monday night.

The driver kept going after the crash, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation has now issued a statewide Medina Alert to locate them.

According to Parker police, the suspect stole merchandise from Walmart Monday evening and was driving recklessly while trying to get away from the area. He blew through a red light at Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue, hitting the person in the crosswalk. Witnesses saw the crash and were able to give law enforcement information on the vehicle and the suspect.

“The suspect vehicle fled the location northbound on Parker Road, with a witness losing sight of the vehicle at Orchard,” Parker police said. “... Per witness statements, the suspect vehicle sustained a cracked windshield and possibly driver-side airbag deployment due to the incident.”

The vehicle was further described as a white 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Colorado plate AWRS39.

The driver was described as a Black male wearing an oversized black t-shirt and black and gray shorts. He was traveling with a passenger in the front seat, only described as a Black woman.

The victim’s condition was not released.

Anyone with knowledge on this case is asked to call 911 or the Parker Police Department right. The Parker Police Department number is 303-841-9800.

