Shelter-in-place alert of a Colorado Springs neighborhood near Country Club of Colorado, armed male reportedly in the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood near a golf course in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Police say there were reports of an armed male with firearms in the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Road.

At about 10:15 a.m. the following message was sent to residents who live near the Country Club of Colorado on the south side of the city off Highway 115.

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-22-2023. There is police activity related to a suspicious incident in the area of 3800 Broadmoor Valley Rd.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate. CSPD searching for armed male in area.”

