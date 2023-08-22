Pueblo police investigating suspicious package near 4th Street bridge

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is asked to avoid the area near the 4th Street bridge in Pueblo as officers investigate a suspicious package.

Pueblo police say the investigation is happening in the 700 block of Elmhurst Place.

At the time of this writing, no further information has been released. This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA



The Pueblo Police Department is asking our community to please avoid the area surrounding the 700 block of Elmhurst Place. Our officers are investigation a suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/AfPTSHX04z — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) August 22, 2023

