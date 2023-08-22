Pueblo police investigating suspicious package near 4th Street bridge

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is asked to avoid the area near the 4th Street bridge in Pueblo as officers investigate a suspicious package.

Pueblo police say the investigation is happening in the 700 block of Elmhurst Place.

At the time of this writing, no further information has been released. This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

