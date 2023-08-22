Police: Drunk driver in stolen pickup crashes next to south Colorado Springs railroad tracks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A drunk driver in a stolen vehicle caused multiple trains to be delayed after she crashed and ended up just inches from railroad tracks in south Colorado Springs.

Police say the woman was in the area of Las Vegas and Janitell early Monday evening when she veered off road and hit a traffic sign. The pickup came to a stop right next to the tracks.

The crash was initially reported to police as involving a truck and a train. Responding officers determined no train had been directly involved. However:

“The vehicle ... became disabled a few inches from the railroad tracks, requiring trains to be held until the vehicle could be removed,” CSPD said.

While officers had their hands full at Las Vegas and Janitell, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in that same area. The very same vehicle, as would turn out, that police were dealing with at the crash scene.

The driver was arrested on multiple charges, including motor vehicle theft and a variety of traffic offenses. Police say alcohol was very much a factor.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

