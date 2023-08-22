Missing child from Pueblo found safe in Florida; mother arrested

A statewide alert has now been issued for a 7-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped by her mother.
By Lauren Watson and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - After a weeklong search, a missing child from Pueblo was located more than 1,700 miles from home.

Pueblo police announced Monday that Rachael Bastian was found with her mother Cassandra at a hotel in Daytona, Florida.

“Rachael is with law enforcement authorities in Daytona, and she is healthy and safe,” the Pueblo Police Department said. “... Cassandra Bastian is in custody for kidnapping.”

Cassandra Bastian does not have custodial rights to her daughter but had been allowed visitation days by Rachael’s current guardian. During one of those visits earlier this month, Pueblo police say she failed to return her daughter to the guardian. Police reported Rachael missing Tuesday, which was upgraded to a statewide alert by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation a day later. A warrant for second-degree kidnapping was issued for Cassandra, who was suspected a traveling in a vehicle with fake license plates.

Pueblo police credited CBI, FBI and Daytona law enforcement for helping bring a safe end to the search for Rachael.

Editor’s note: Rachael’s age was originally reported as 7, then reported as 9 by Pueblo police Monday. We are working to clarify.

