Local girls recognized as ‘911 Heroes’ by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Brianna Denney and Royalty Rosado joined a handful of other young people in the Pikes Peak region recognized as “911 Heroes” on Monday.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:31 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Brianna Denney and Royalty Rosado joined a handful of other young people in the Pikes Peak region recognized as “911 Heroes” on Monday.

The distinction has now been given to six kids and young teens in El Paso County this year who have called 911 in a loved one’s time of need.

For 14-year-old Brianna, it was when her grandfather had a medical emergency back in March. Officials said she called 911, talked through her grandfather’s medical history and updated the dispatcher on his level of consciousness until help arrived.

“I was shocked at first,” Brianna said, “but I knew that I had to stay positive for him so that he could get the right help that he needed.”

For 11-year-old Royalty, it was when her mom fell in front of her back in April and she immediately grabbed her phone and called 911, counting her breaths and asking her sibling to standby for first responders.

““It’s okay to be scared,” Royalty said, “but call 911 to make sure that your parents or whoever it is... to make sure that they’re safe.”

The girls were recognized at Falcon Fire Station 3 on Monday afternoon, where they were both surprised with the honor.

They both received a medal and a certificate signifying that they made the “right call.”

