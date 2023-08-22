Colorado man sentenced for murdering his sister

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for murdering his sister.

The violent crime was carried out on June 11, 2022 on the south side of El Paso County. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home along Chaps View west of Wigwam on reports of a house fire and some type of disturbance involving a gun and car crash, according to arrest papers. Investigators learned Christopher Lenard had shot and killed his sister Shania Lenard and set a house on fire.

Christopher pleaded guilty to second-degree murder along with two counts of attempted murder among other charges. According to online court records, Christopher entered the plea Aug. 17 and was sentenced that same day.

KKTV 11 News was in contact with Shania’s family in June of 2022. We reived the following statement from Shania’s sister Crystal and her brother Justin:

“Justin and I just want everyone to know that Shania motivated us in so many ways to want better for ourselves and to do better. She has such a beautiful, caring heart, she had a passion for music and loved all animals. If there was a chance for Shania to be at the lake fishing, she would be there before anything else.”

The family has also started a GoFundMe for Shania’s memorial services which can be found here.

