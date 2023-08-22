Colorado man sentenced for murdering his sister

Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard(Crystal Lenard)
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for murdering his sister.

The violent crime was carried out on June 11, 2022 on the south side of El Paso County. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home along Chaps View west of Wigwam on reports of a house fire and some type of disturbance involving a gun and car crash, according to arrest papers. Investigators learned Christopher Lenard had shot and killed his sister Shania Lenard and set a house on fire.

Christopher pleaded guilty to second-degree murder along with two counts of attempted murder among other charges. According to online court records, Christopher entered the plea Aug. 17 and was sentenced that same day.

KKTV 11 News was in contact with Shania’s family in June of 2022. We reived the following statement from Shania’s sister Crystal and her brother Justin:

“Justin and I just want everyone to know that Shania motivated us in so many ways to want better for ourselves and to do better. She has such a beautiful, caring heart, she had a passion for music and loved all animals. If there was a chance for Shania to be at the lake fishing, she would be there before anything else.”

The family has also started a GoFundMe for Shania’s memorial services which can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility
Police activity near a Colorado Springs golf course.
Cheyenne Mountain Resort staff credited with detaining suspect following shots fired near a Colorado Springs golf course
The aftermath of the house fire on Buttermilk Circle on Aug. 21, 2023.
Family escapes after fire starts in northeast Colorado Springs home
Threat to Colorado Springs high school confirmed to be unfounded
Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 23, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 21

Latest News

Brianna Denney and Royalty Rosado joined a handful of other young people in the Pikes Peak...
Local girls recognized as ‘911 Heroes’ by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Brianna Denney and Royalty Rosado joined a handful of other young people in the Pikes Peak...
WATCH: Local girls recognized as '911 Heroes' by El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Shooting investigation Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs Aug. 17 identified
Pueblo police give all-clear following suspicious package investigation near 4th Street bridge