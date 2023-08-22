Colorado law enforcement searching for missing 90-year-old

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8:15 a.m.): The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Scritchfield has been safely located.

________________________________________________

PREVIOUS: Colorado law enforcement need your help finding a 90-year-old man suffering from dementia.

Keith Scritchfield was last seen sleeping in his Greeley, Colorado, home early Monday afternoon. At 2 p.m., his wife discovered the bed was empty and their vehicle was gone.

Scritchifield is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes weighing 170 pounds and standing 5-foot-7. His vehicle is a gray 2011 Subaru Outback with Colorado plate 506CXA. His home is located at the corner of 44th Avenue Court and West 16th Street. Police say he is not carrying a wallet or phone.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-373-8247 or 911 right away.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.