Colorado law enforcement searching for missing 90-year-old

The photo from the CBI's Senior Alert.
The photo from the CBI's Senior Alert.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:51 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8:15 a.m.): The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Scritchfield has been safely located.

________________________________________________

PREVIOUS: Colorado law enforcement need your help finding a 90-year-old man suffering from dementia.

Keith Scritchfield was last seen sleeping in his Greeley, Colorado, home early Monday afternoon. At 2 p.m., his wife discovered the bed was empty and their vehicle was gone.

Scritchifield is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes weighing 170 pounds and standing 5-foot-7. His vehicle is a gray 2011 Subaru Outback with Colorado plate 506CXA. His home is located at the corner of 44th Avenue Court and West 16th Street. Police say he is not carrying a wallet or phone.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-373-8247 or 911 right away.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility
The aftermath of the house fire on Buttermilk Circle on Aug. 21, 2023.
Family escapes after fire starts in northeast Colorado Springs home
Threat to Colorado Springs high school confirmed to be unfounded
Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
Man dead following shooting at Old Colorado City apartment complex
The scene on Aug. 18, 2023.
Truck driver, dog killed in horrific semi crash south of Pueblo; 2nd dog rescued

Latest News

Statewide alert issued after shoplifting suspect crashes into pedestrian, flees scene in Parker
8.22.23
Hot Tuesday
The scene when firefighters arrived.
Boat catches fire in middle of Chatfield Reservoir
Rachael Bastian
Missing child from Pueblo found safe in Florida; mother arrested