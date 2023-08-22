Boat catches fire in middle of Chatfield Reservoir

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - No injuries were reported after a boat caught fire in the middle of a Colorado reservoir.

South Metro Fire Rescue was called to Chatfield Reservoir in Littleton around 3:45 p.m. on a water rescue after receiving reports of a boat on fire. The boat was engulfed in flames by the time crews reached the scene, and a plume of black smoke could be seen a ways out.

The scene when firefighters arrived. (South Metro Fire)

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and get the charred remains of the vessel back on shore.

What was left of the boat. (South Metro Fire Rescue)

Both people on board were able to escape without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.