Woodland Park police looking for suspects after gravestones at local cemetery are damaged

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Woodland Park police are hoping somebody reading this has information on the person or people responsible for desecrating multiple graves in a local cemetery.

According to the police department, officers responded to the Woodland Park Cemetery off Short Avenue on Aug. 17 on reports of damaged headstones.

“Officers discovered there were two stones damaged by unknown means or subjects; however, a vehicle was likely used during the commission of this event,” the Woodland Park Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The release included photos from the cemetery, which can be viewed at the top of this page.

Police are uncertain exactly when the vandalism took place but have narrowed the window between Aug. 1 and the afternoon of the 17th.

Anyone with information is urged to call police right away. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

