Woman struck by lightning day before Beyoncé concert

To fully recovery, the 28-year-old woman will likely need therapy and rehab. (WESH, LAURO SOTO, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:46 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - It’s a miracle that a Florida woman is alive after she was struck by lightning while letting her dog out the day before she was due to attend a Beyoncé concert.

Lauro and Rebecca Soto live with their trusty dog, Drake, in Orlando’s Lake Nona area. On Tuesday, 28-year-old Rebecca Soto spent the first part of her evening getting ready for the concert of a lifetime.

“My wife was painting her nails and trying on outfits for a Beyoncé concert that she was planning to attend with some friends the next day,” Lauro Soto said.

But what happened during the latter part of the evening almost took the young woman’s life.

Rebecca Soto took Drake outside for a quick bathroom break, according to her husband, when he heard a burst of thunder out of nowhere.

“I have never heard such a loud boom in my life,” he said.

Lauro Soto raced outside to see his wife on the ground.

“She was lying face down. She looked completely limp,” he said. “As soon as I flipped her over, my first thought was that she was dead.”

Rebecca Soto was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she got the medical help that saved her life. Her husband says the progress she’s made since then is “remarkable.”

“It’s remarkable, honestly, thinking back to Tuesday night to where we are now. I never thought that I would be smiling and laughing with my wife,” Lauro Soto said.

While the 28-year-old is able to walk and talk again, her husband says it will take a while before they know the full extent of her injuries. She will likely need therapy and rehab.

But in the meantime, the couple are just happy they’re still together, and they’re taking nothing for granted.

“Every moment I get to spend with her, I will cherish that,” Lauro Soto said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple with medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man with explosive device arrested in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
11 News has been following a Colorado Springs Police investigation involving a string of rental...
‘We are getting a lot of these cars recovered’: 10 suspects arrested in Colorado Springs car theft undercover operation
The scene on Aug. 18, 2023.
Truck driver, dog killed in horrific semi crash south of Pueblo; 2nd dog rescued
Woman allegedly kicks Colorado Springs police officer, assaults EMTs
The Pueblo chile pepper is famous throughout Colorado for its distinct flavor, intense heat and...
‘We are back on track’: A southern Colorado farm prepares for chile pepper season

Latest News

To fully recovery, the 28-year-old woman will likely need therapy and rehab. (WESH, LAURO SOTO,...
Husband recalls moments after his wife was struck by lightning while taking dog out
Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
Man shot at Old Colorado City apartment complex
Heat sticks around Monday
Heat sticks around Monday
A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded...
Southern California braces for more floods as tropical storm soaks region