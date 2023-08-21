WANTED: Suspect sought following a sexual assault at a Colorado park, victim was reportedly jogging

Sexual assault suspect.
Sexual assault suspect.(Lakewood PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with identifying a person tied to a report of a sexual assault at a park.

The alleged crime happened Aug. 6 while the victim was running through Walker Branch Park in Lakewood at about 12:45 p.m. The park is on the north side of Lakewood just to the west of Sloans Lake Park.

The suspect, pictured at the top of this article, reportedly grabbed the victim from behind and fondled her.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 303-987-7222.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man with explosive device arrested in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
The scene on Aug. 18, 2023.
Truck driver, dog killed in horrific semi crash south of Pueblo; 2nd dog rescued
11 News has been following a Colorado Springs Police investigation involving a string of rental...
‘We are getting a lot of these cars recovered’: 10 suspects arrested in Colorado Springs car theft undercover operation
The aftermath of the house fire on Buttermilk Circle on Aug. 21, 2023.
Family escapes after fire starts in northeast Colorado Springs home
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility

Latest News

Keep yourself safe while trying to help the Maui victims!
WATCH: How to avoid falling prey to Hawaii wildfire donation scams
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility
The aftermath of the house fire on Buttermilk Circle on Aug. 21, 2023.
Family escapes after fire starts in northeast Colorado Springs home
Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
Man dead following shooting at Old Colorado City apartment complex