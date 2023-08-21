WANTED: Suspect sought following a sexual assault at a Colorado park, victim was reportedly jogging

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with identifying a person tied to a report of a sexual assault at a park.

The alleged crime happened Aug. 6 while the victim was running through Walker Branch Park in Lakewood at about 12:45 p.m. The park is on the north side of Lakewood just to the west of Sloans Lake Park.

The suspect, pictured at the top of this article, reportedly grabbed the victim from behind and fondled her.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 303-987-7222.

Lakewood Police Searching for Suspect in Sexual Assault pic.twitter.com/MRmjVBbJ0E — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) August 21, 2023

