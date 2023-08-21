Threat to Colorado Springs high school determined to be unfounded

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A reported threat at a Colorado Springs high school has been deemed non-credible following an investigation over the weekend.

In a statement shared with the newsroom Monday morning, District 20 said there was no safety concern for students at Liberty High School.

The statement reads as followed:

Over the weekend we learned of potential threats made against our school via social media. Our school administration, in conjunction with Academy District 20 Security and CSPD, immediately began investigating and we are happy to report there is no threat or safety concern, to our students, staff or school.

The safety of each of our students and staff is paramount. As always, we will remain vigilant in our safety efforts, and we will follow our established protocols.

I would like to praise our students for coming forward with this information. Saying something when you see it is always the correct action. I am proud of our students for doing the right thing.

Sincerely,

Matthew Sisson

Principal, Liberty High School

No further details have been provided at this time. 11 News is working to learn whether any precautionary measures are being taken at the school Monday morning, such as additional security.

