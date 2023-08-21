Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted for allegedly sexually exploiting a child tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Along with sexual exploitation of a child, 41-year-old Tanner Windle is wanted on criminal mischief and parole violation charges. Windle is a white male, is 6 feet tall and weighs 177 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has been featured on our “Monday’s Most Wanted” before.

Others on this week’s list include:

Nineteen-year-old Maxmylyan Myles, who faces a laundry list of charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury, two counts of aggravated juvenile offender, two counts of violent juvenile offender causing death or serious bodily injury, intimidating a witness or victim, first-degree trespass, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, juvenile handgun possession, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief. He’s described as a 6-foot-1 Black male weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Sixty-year-old Steven Hager, wanted on five counts of violation of protection order, as well as charges of stalking, harassment, and retaliation against witness/victim. He’s described as 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Tony Rising Eagle Ponce, accused of criminal mischief, harassment, second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and flight/escape. He is an American Indian male with black hair and hazel eyes, weighs 216 pounds, and is 6 feet tall.

Javonte Thomas, 25, who is wanted on charges of robbery, second-degree assault, harassment, second-degree trespass and theft. Thomas is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.

Moses Casados, who is facing a number of charges including dangerous weapon possession, three counts of possession of weapon by a previous offender, two counts of aggravated robbery, violent crime with a weapon used, four counts of felony menacing, robbery, second-degree assault involving strangulation, pawn broker - giving false info to seller, and careless driving. He is a 25-year-old white male standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-four-year-old Andres Singletary, also facing a slew of charges: six counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of violent crime with a weapon used, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault involving strangulation, seven counts of felony menacing, third-degree assault, child abuse, three counts of illegal discharge, disorderly conduct, two counts of controlled substance, seven counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, and two counts of chop shop. Singletary is a 5-foot-7 and 150-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan Vignon, 35, is facing charges of felony menacing, two counts of violation of protection order, two counts of child abuse, and third-degree assault. He’s described as a blonde while male with blue eyes, weighing 235 pounds and standing 6-foot-1.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

