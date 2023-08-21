Man shot at Old Colorado City apartment complex

Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23
Old Colorado City shooting 8/21/23(KKTV/Aleah Burggraff)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation Monday morning.

Before 3 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Wind River Apartments, near 19th and Dale in Old Colorado City, to a shooting. Police tell 11 News a man was shot, but did not have any further details.

We have a reporter on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

