Man shot at Old Colorado City apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation Monday morning.

Before 3 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Wind River Apartments, near 19th and Dale in Old Colorado City, to a shooting. Police tell 11 News a man was shot, but did not have any further details.

We have a reporter on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

