Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KKTV) - The Colorado woman found guilty of murdering her stepson was incarcerated in Kansas as of Monday morning.

It isn’t clear why or when Letecia Stauch was moved from a Colorado prison, but the Colorado Department of Corrections confirms Letecia Stauch was incarcerated in Kansas last time this article was updated at 10:45 a.m. Letecia tried to plead not guilty by reason of insanity for the death of Gannon Stauch, but she was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year for the unthinkable crime.

KKTV 11 News is working to learn what facility Letecia is being held in. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, there is only one facility for adult females and that is the Topeka Correctional Facility. As of 11:05 a.m., Letecia was not in their system.

Gannon was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020, from the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood near Colorado Springs in El Paso County. During the extensive search for Gannon, Stauch spoke with KKTV 11 News on Jan. 31, 2020. You can watch that exclusive interview by clicking here.

Letecia was arrested on March 2, 2020 in South Carolina. Gannon’s remains were found in Florida, and authorities made that announcement publicly on March 20, 2020.

Stauch was found guilty on four charges, including murder, on May 8 of this year.

You can watch coverage on the trial at the top of this article.

Click here for an extensive timeline of the case.

BRIEF TIMELINE ON THE CASE:

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dispatch receives call of runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- Gannon was last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

- Upgrade case from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

- Former 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Monday, March 2, 2020

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

-Letecia reportedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail while en route to Colorado Springs.

Friday, March 20, 2020

-Authorities announced they believe they found the remains of Gannon in Florida and file new charges against Letecia.

February 2022

-Letecia enters a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity

Monday, March 20, 2023

-Jury selection begin

Monday, May 8, 2023

-Letecia was found guilty on four charges, including murder

