‘He loved his daughter so much’: Daughter of Fountain officer starts school after father’s passing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It has been almost seven months since Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra died after falling off a 40-foot bridge while chasing a carjacking suspect.

He leaves behind two children.

11 News sat down with Vanessa Becerra, the mother of his first child, and is talking to us about her daughter, 9-year-old Isabella’s father.

Vanessa told us watching Isabella go back to school without her father by her side has been difficult. But she said family has kept them feeling supported and loved.

“What would your dad tell you that would make you laugh?” Vanessa asked Isabella during the interview. “Everything.”

To many, Officer Julian Becerra was a servant to the city, but to Vanessa and Isabella, he was a father, a joker, and a great man.

“He was passionate about being a police officer,” Vanessa Becerra, Isabella’s mother, said. “It was his passion. He loved doing that. And he loved his daughter so much, and he loved spending time with her and doing things with her.”

After serving with the U.S. Air Force, then at the Fountain Police Department, Officer Becerra was injured in February while chasing a suspect. He was placed on life support. About a week later, he died surrounded by family and friends.

Months have passed, and now it’s time for school again. But this year, Isabella starts school without her father.

“He was there all the time for her first day of school,” Vanessa said. “So this was the first year that it was off. But she has a teddy bear in memory of her dad, and she brings it everywhere.”

Carried close to her heart, the look-a-like bear named Julian has a voice message from her dad on her first birthday encouraging her to blow out her candles.

Vanessa said she hopes this encourages Isabella to keep going strong.

She also told 11 News she wishes the Fountain Police Department would do more to encourage Isabella.

“I know no one can replace her dad, but at least some type of support for her,” Vanessa said. “She has gone through so much.”

In February, the Fountain Police Department issued a statement saying, “We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family, and the Fountain Police Department.”

