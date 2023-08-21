CSFD holding ‘Living with Wildfire’ town hall Tuesday for southwest Colorado Springs neighborhoods

The Waldo Canyon Fire of 2012 was a worst-case scenario of the threat Colorado Springs faces...
The Waldo Canyon Fire of 2012 was a worst-case scenario of the threat Colorado Springs faces from wildfire. The fire destroyed more than 300 homes after tearing through the Mountain Shadows neighborhood. (The Gazette/Jerilee Bennett)(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even with historic rain totals this year, Colorado Springs remains a wildfire-prone part of the country.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has been working over the last year to reach as many citizens as it can with its “Living With Wildfire” town hall series.

Tuesday evening marks its final town hall of the year. CSFD is wrapping up with a meeting aimed at southwest Colorado Springs neighborhoods, including:

Bear Creek

Broadmoor Bluffs

Broadmoor Hills

Broadmoor Oaks

Ivywild

Lower Skyway

Midland

Old Broadmoor

Quail Lake

Upper Skyway

The town hall will be held from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Broadmoor Community Church on 315 Lake Avenue. It aims to educate residents living in Colorado Springs’ wildland-urban interface on the following topics:

- How to do wildfire mitigation around your home

- How to participate in a neighborhood chipping program

- How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire

- Knowing your evacuation zone

- How to create an emergency plan

- Knowing when and how to evacuate

There will be an opportunity at the town hall to sign up for emergency notifications and the chipping program.

For more information, visit this page.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man with explosive device arrested in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
11 News has been following a Colorado Springs Police investigation involving a string of rental...
‘We are getting a lot of these cars recovered’: 10 suspects arrested in Colorado Springs car theft undercover operation
The scene on Aug. 18, 2023.
Truck driver, dog killed in horrific semi crash south of Pueblo; 2nd dog rescued
Woman allegedly kicks Colorado Springs police officer, assaults EMTs
The Pueblo chile pepper is famous throughout Colorado for its distinct flavor, intense heat and...
‘We are back on track’: A southern Colorado farm prepares for chile pepper season

Latest News

The scene on Aug. 18, 2023.
Truck driver, dog killed in horrific semi crash south of Pueblo; 2nd dog rescued
Threat to Colorado Springs high school determined to be unfounded
Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 23, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 21
The aftermath of the house fire on Buttermilk Circle on Aug. 21, 2023.
Family escapes after fire starts in northeast Colorado Springs home