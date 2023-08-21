CSFD holding ‘Living with Wildfire’ town hall Tuesday for southwest Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even with historic rain totals this year, Colorado Springs remains a wildfire-prone part of the country.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has been working over the last year to reach as many citizens as it can with its “Living With Wildfire” town hall series.

Tuesday evening marks its final town hall of the year. CSFD is wrapping up with a meeting aimed at southwest Colorado Springs neighborhoods, including:

Bear Creek

Broadmoor Bluffs

Broadmoor Hills

Broadmoor Oaks

Ivywild

Lower Skyway

Midland

Old Broadmoor

Quail Lake

Upper Skyway

The town hall will be held from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Broadmoor Community Church on 315 Lake Avenue. It aims to educate residents living in Colorado Springs’ wildland-urban interface on the following topics:

- How to do wildfire mitigation around your home

- How to participate in a neighborhood chipping program

- How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire

- Knowing your evacuation zone

- How to create an emergency plan

- Knowing when and how to evacuate

There will be an opportunity at the town hall to sign up for emergency notifications and the chipping program.

For more information, visit this page.

