CommonSpirit officially takes over directly managing former Centura Health hospitals in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CommonSpirit Health has officially taken over directly managing former Centura Health hospitals in Colorado Springs.

Commercials started running recently with the CommonSpirit branding after Centura Health announced in February their two health systems were parting ways and 11 News viewers reached out about the ads.

CommonSpirit Health made the announcement in early August that they were now directly managing 20 hospitals and more than 240 care sites in Colorado, Kansas and Utah.

The facilities now directly managed by CommonSpirith Health in Colorado include:

-Longmont United Hospital, Longmont

-Mercy Hospital, Durango

-OrthoColorado Hospital, Lakewood

-Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs

-St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood

-St. Anthony North Hospital, Westminster

-St. Anthony Summit Hospital, Frisco

-St. Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Morgan

-St. Francis Hospital, Colorado Springs

-St. Francis Hospital – Interquest, Colorado Springs

-St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Pueblo

-St. Thomas More Hospital, Canon City

“We have been built on a strong foundation informed by a shared calling, deep faith in our founding congregations, compassion for one another, and quest for better,” said Peter D. Banko, President of CommonSpirit’s Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division when the news release was issued Aug.1.

“Today is our opportunity to write new chapters in our epic history. We have been given a gift to make the healing presence of God known through impacting the physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing of our communities along the entire health continuum. Our commitment and dedication are unwavering in enhancing the common good and helping people, neighbors, and communities.”

The Centura Health logo, brand and name associated with the hospitals will transition to CommonSpirit Health and be retired over the next year. All insurance agreements, contact information and processes to schedule appointments will remain the same throughout the transition and no immediate changes are expected to services provided.

