Colorado Springs woman raises over $30,000 for Maui fire relief

Reeb has raised well over $30,000 to go directly toward the hundreds of survivors displaced by the fires that are devastating the community.
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:12 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It started as a fundraiser with a goal of $10,000 to help support those impacted by the Maui fires.

“We surpassed to go on the first night after four hours already and yesterday going live for over 12 hours were able to raise another $20,000,″ fundraiser organizer Marion Reeb said.

Reeb has raised well over $30,000 to go directly toward the hundreds of survivors displaced by the fires that are devastating the community. As an animal lover, she says she is also collecting donations for the Maui Humane Society.

“This is not just people’s homes and livelihoods. This is a culture that is pretty much lost everything and I think that it’s really important as people in America these are brothers and sisters there that we need to come together in times of need,” Reeb said.

Reeb was able to use her reach on social media to host live events and raise $20,000 on Saturday alone. She says this fundraiser has given her the motivation to look for other causes to support.

“I just wanna encourage everyone every dollar counts and if you’re willing and can donate please go donate,” Reeb said.

