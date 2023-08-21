Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Aug. 21, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10 a.m. on Monday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

MONDAY - THURSDAY: We are mainly dry early this week and temperatures stay hot! We will reach the 90s and low 100s for many. A few spotty storms look possible by Thursday, but most still look to stay dry.

FRIDAY - WEEKEND: Cooler weather with better rain chances could show up late this week. At this point, evening storms look like a possibility, with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll keep you posted!

