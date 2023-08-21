Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Aug. 21, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10 a.m. on Monday.

MONDAY - THURSDAY: We are mainly dry early this week and temperatures stay hot! We will reach the 90s and low 100s for many. A few spotty storms look possible by Thursday, but most still look to stay dry.

FRIDAY - WEEKEND: Cooler weather with better rain chances could show up late this week. At this point, evening storms look like a possibility, with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll keep you posted!

