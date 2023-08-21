2 Colorado-based runners win the 40th Annual Life Time Leadville Traill 100 Run, a 100-mile ‘Race Across the Sky’

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KKTV) - The male and female top finishers for the 40th Annual Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run are both from Colorado!

The 100-mile run is known as the “Race Across the Sky” as competitors aim to hit the finish line in less than 30 hours to earn a coveted belt buckle. Saturday’s race welcomed more than 700 runners ranging in age from 18 to 72, representing 49 states and 30 countries. About 44 percent of those taking part were able to finish the endurance competition.

The top male finisher was JP Giblin with a time of 17:07:25, shaving an hour off his 2022 second-place finish time. Jacquie Mannhard led the women with a time of 21:24:55. Both Giblin and Mannhard are from Boulder.

About the Leadville Race Series

Started with only 45 runners as the Leadville Trail 100 Run in 1983, the Leadville Race Series now consists of seven running events and four mountain biking events, plus six events in the Leadville Qualifying Series. The Race Series stretches across three months, and hosts thousands of racers on foot and on mountain bike in some of the world’s most iconic events. Endurance athletes worldwide now make the pilgrimage to Leadville, Colo., with the single goal of competing in “The Race Across the Sky.” Visit www.leadvilleraceseries.com for more information.

