2 armed robberies reported hours apart in Colorado Springs Sunday

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies at Springs businesses Sunday.

The robberies happened about five and half hours apart, and at the time of this writing, it’s unclear if they are connected.

The first crime happened at a shop on North Academy near Palmer Park Boulevard just after 4 p.m. Officers responded to a 911 call immediately following the robbery. The suspect or suspects were long gone when officers arrived, and detectives are now following up on leads to identify them.

Hours later on the south end of the city, an armed robber barged into a store off Harrison Road and Circle, threatening employees and demanding cash. Police say the victims complied, and after helping themselves to cash from the register, the suspect fled. That suspect also fled before officers got on scene. No suspect description has been released.

In both cases, no one was hurt.

If you have information on one or both of these crimes, you’re encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

