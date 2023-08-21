16 people taken to hospital for heat-related illness during Snoop Dogg concert

Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related...
Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related illness, and 16 of them were taken to the hospital.(ZUMA Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) – In Texas, 16 people were taken to the hospital with heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg concert.

It happened on Saturday in the Woodlands, just north of Houston.

The venue was outdoors, and temperatures were in the triple digits.

Officials with Montgomery County Hospitals said 35 people were treated by medical professionals.

All of those who were treated are reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man with explosive device arrested in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
The scene on Aug. 18, 2023.
Truck driver, dog killed in horrific semi crash south of Pueblo; 2nd dog rescued
11 News has been following a Colorado Springs Police investigation involving a string of rental...
‘We are getting a lot of these cars recovered’: 10 suspects arrested in Colorado Springs car theft undercover operation
Woman allegedly kicks Colorado Springs police officer, assaults EMTs
The aftermath of the house fire on Buttermilk Circle on Aug. 21, 2023.
Family escapes after fire starts in northeast Colorado Springs home

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Former Trump attorney agrees to $100,000 bond in Georgia election case
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Three years after a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, the final trial begins
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch, woman found guilty of murdering her stepson in Colorado, moved to a Kansas facility
The aftermath of the house fire on Buttermilk Circle on Aug. 21, 2023.
Family escapes after fire starts in northeast Colorado Springs home