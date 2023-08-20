Woman allegedly kicks Colorado Springs police officer, assaults EMTs

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is sitting in the El Paso County jail Sunday morning after allegedly assaulting an employee, an officer and EMTs.

Springs police say they were called to the 13000 block of Bass Pro Drive just after midnight Sunday on a reported disturbance.

“Officers made contact with a suspect who caused a disturbance in a nearby business and assaulted an employee at the business,” a CSPD lieutenant said.

According to the lieutenant, the woman tried fighting police off after they detained her.

“The suspect ... began kicking and banging on the windows of a marked police vehicle. Officers had the suspect come out of the vehicle, where the suspect kicked one officer,” the lieutenant said.

The officer’s injuries were minor, and he was able to stay on duty.

Police called EMTs to the scene to give the woman a medical assessment. The EMTs were also assaulted by the suspect, the lieutenant said.

Officers were finally able to get the woman away from the scene and booked into the El Paso County jail, where online records indicate she remains as of 8:40 a.m. She has been identified as Florence Fox and is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

The name of the business where the incident started has not been released.

