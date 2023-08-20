‘We are back on track’: A southern Colorado farm prepares for chile pepper season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As southern Colorado temperatures rise, farmers told 11 News chile pepper roasting is at its prime.

And with the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival coming up at the end of September, farmers are excitedly roasting their crops.

A Pueblo farmer with Musso Farms said the wet weather made the crop grow slowly, but now it’s coming in hot.

The Pueblo chile pepper is famous throughout Colorado for its distinct flavor, intense heat, and meaty substance.

“The Pueblo chile has the best flavor, and it’s just that distinct flavor that it carries,” Rocky Musso, a farmer with Musso Farms, said. “Its heat level is absolutely perfect for those who like it hot.”

And to keep the love of Colorado chiles going strong, Musso Farms is making sure they have enough for Colorado.

“The chile is hot this year, and we are just excited to get going,” Rocky said.

Rocky, a fifth-generation farmer with Musso Farms, said chile peppers love hot and dry weather- everything southern Colorado has been missing the last couple of months. But with the hot temperatures expected to stick around, Rocky said this is good news for his crop.

“With the wetter spring, it might have slowed them down a little bit, and there was a couple of storms that could’ve slowed them down a little bit, but as of right now, everything is looking great,” Rocky said. “We are back on track.”

And it’s even better news for chile pepper fans.

“They [chile peppers] have just the perfect amount of sweetness, they have the perfect amount of heat, so they are not super, super hot, and they go with everything,” Cimberley Moore-Devenyns, a Pueblo resident, said. “I mean from eggs to green chile sandwiches.”

“They are just so good,” Billy Burk, a Pueblo resident, said. “We put it in lots of our main dishes. It’s pretty much a staple.”

And to keep them good, chile pepper farmers said it all starts and ends with the roasting technique. A good roast, Rocky said, is one where the peppers can be stored in the freezer for months.

And while some people buy just a couple of chile peppers, others buy a whole bushel.

“Maybe some people want to sit down with a whole bushel and eat it; you got a big family, but as far the majority, they will come out and get a bushel so that way they can have it for throughout the season until next year,” Rocky said.

“You’ve really got to come out here,” Moore-Devenyns said. “They are, like I said, just so family-oriented, and it’s affordable. You know nobody should go without food, and they make it so that anybody can try the fresh produce.”

Rocky said the cream of the crop will be in early September. But he also said they are picking and roasting them as fast as they are selling them.

You can see the results of this year’s chile harvest during the Chile and Frijoles Festival.

