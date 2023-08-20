Suspected drunk driver crashes into ambulance near Colorado Springs hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver crashed into the back of an ambulance down the street from Memorial Hospital Sunday morning.

The crash was reported at 2:30 a.m. on Boulder Street at Logan Avenue. Both vehicles were left with significant damage: the front of the SUV was crushed, and photos from our crew at the scene shows a shattered windshield and deployed airbags, while the doors in the back of the ambulance were smashed in.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured but did confirm with 11 News that no one was being transported in the ambulance at the time of the collision. It’s unknown whether the ambulance had its lights and sirens on.

The SUV involved in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 20, 2023. (KKTV)

No further information has been released at this time.

