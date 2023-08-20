Police: Man with explosive device arrested in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb squad responded to a Colorado Springs neighborhood overnight after a man was allegedly found with an explosive device.

Neighbors called police to the 5300 block of Balsam Street at about 2 a.m. after seeing the man hanging around the area.

“Citizens advised that the individual who was responsible for the suspicious fires was in the area,” a CSPD Tactical Operations lieutenant wrote on the police blotter.

When officers got there, they found a man in the neighborhood matching the suspect description. Noticing the device next to him, the Colorado Springs Regional Explosives Unit was called to handle the scene.

The man was arrested without further incident and booked into the county jail. He’s been identified as 21-year-old Richard Mackin.

At the time of this writing, police were unable to release information on the fires the suspect is accused of starting. We will update this article once those details are made available.

Balsam Street is in a neighborhood west of Dublin and Powers in northeast Colorado Springs.

