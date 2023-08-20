Iowa man visits Colorado Springs to run for teen battling brain cancer

On a sunny summer Saturday Rik Zortman laced up his running shoes and began his route in Colorado Springs for Daniel Giffin, a local teen battling cancer.
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

“The question is why do I continue to do it and well I continue to do it because not only does it give me a little bit therapy for running for my son, but it’s also the reason of running for others,” Zortman said.

He calls himself the human Etch A Sketch, running routes all over the country to provide comfort and support for those going through the unimaginable. He runs a route that spells out a name.

Five years ago Torie Giffin received the news that her son, Daniel was diagnosed with brain cancer at just 11 years old.

“We don’t have a cure, but he is an amazing young man who just has a really positive outlook that he is going to be ok no matter what,” Giffin said.

Zortman heard about Giffin’s situation through a Facebook post and reached out saying he wanted to help. Saturday he ran more than three miles in Daniel’s honor.

“He took the place of pain and hurt in his own life, and he’s giving hope and showing that somebody cares tell other people battling the same thing,” Giffin said.

Giffin says Daniel has undergone several surgeries and treatments and is now enjoying his time with his family.

“I get to be the mom to an amazing young man and yes he’s battling brain cancer but it has been amazing I enjoy being his mom and we just appreciated really the support of everyone that keeps lifting us up,” Giffin said.

