Boy shot during domestic violence incident in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A boy was shot over the weekend in what Springs police are calling a domestic violence incident.

Officers were called to a neighborhood just southwest of the Woodmen and North Academy interchange at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on a reported shooting. When they got to the home on York Drive, they found the young victim shot in the leg. The boy also had lacerations on his head. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and he was able to be treated at a local hospital.

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been reported and no further information has been released. The case is under investigation by CSPD’s Domestic Violence Unit.

The exact age of the victim has not been released, only that he is under 18.

