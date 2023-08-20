Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in Virginia Key, Florida on Friday. (SOURCE: WPLG)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Caretakers at the Seaquarium in Virginia Key, Florida, worked to remove the body of one of their most popular attractions as they mourned her loss.

A killer whale named Lolita, and also known as Toki, died on Friday from a kidney condition.

The 57-year-old orca lived at the seaquarium for 53 years after she was captured and performed with trainers for decades.

She retired last year.

The Seaquarium is located about five miles east of Miami.

Animal rights activists had advocated for her release back into the ocean, and a Native American tribe, called the Lummi, also pushed for her freedom.

Members wanted to see Toki returned to her native Pacific Northwest.

The Seaquarium said in March that the orca would be released back into the ocean.

Officials said she began to show signs of stomach trouble last month.

Medical teams from the Seaquarium and Friends of Toki treated her before she died.

