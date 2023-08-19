‘We are getting a lot of these cars recovered’: 10 suspects arrested in Colorado Springs car theft undercover operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have arrested ten suspects tied to a major operation while recovering guns and drugs.

11 News has been following a Colorado Springs Police investigation involving a string of rental vehicle thefts from the Colorado Springs Airport.

The Motor Vehicle Theft and Tactical Enforcement Unit, Colorado State Patrol, and the Fountain Police partnered to catch the suspects.

Police told 11 News this is a relatively new pattern. They said they have been tracking this case for the past 30 days or so.

Over the last year, police say nearly two dozen vehicles were reported stolen from the Colorado Springs Airport.

Of those 22 stolen vehicles, investigators said 11 were documented as vehicles rented from agencies located at the airport.

Investigators said 11 cars were stolen from the Colorado Springs Airport, and 10 have been recovered.

Investigators said this was not a complex crime spree.

They believe the suspects simply jumped in the driver seat of rental cars after customers left the keys inside or in a lockbox attached to the vehicle window. In different cases, police also said the suspect did not return the vehicle by the return date.

From there, investigators said criminals can drive off and often commit other crimes with the stolen vehicle.

11 News was at the scene on August 9 at the Ridge Apartments near South Academy and Highway 115.

Inside these vehicles, seven guns were recovered, as well as 1.6 oz of fentanyl, 9.1 oz of meth, and 6.7 oz of heroin were also recovered.

According to police, two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose.

“We are getting a lot of these cars recovered,” Phil Strevett, Sergeant with CSPD, said. “We are also getting pretty significant prolific offenders being held accountable for their actions. We have recovered some pretty decent amount of narcotics, weapons that were previously stolen, have been recovered.”

Undercover investigators told 11 News all of the suspects were found within El Paso County, and the majority had a previous criminal record.

“Several of the people who have been arrested for past violence, typically armed with a weapon,” Sergeant Strevett said.

The suspects are expected to face felony charges.

Police said every rental car company has its own policy for returns. They recommend following their specific steps.

