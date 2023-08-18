Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Love it or hate it, self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon.

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing the tech by saying it’s “as false as false can be.”

He added he believes in people, and he’s had difficulty using self-checkouts himself, and the data shows Basalone is in good company.

Two-thirds of shoppers say they’ve experienced a failure at a self-checkout.

Many stores install them because customers think they are faster, but research shows they actually aren’t.

In fact, stores that use them also experience more theft.

Basalone had a final indictment for self-checkout saying they are work and not fun.

He also addressed another Trader Joe’s rumor and said that cashiers are genuinely friendly people and aren’t encouraged to flirt with customers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Body recovered from Prospect Lake at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs
Marshall urges COVID education funds be used for school security.
Colorado school district adding armed security personnel
Shooting investigation Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday
Melissa Whitsitt
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Sunday, her phone reportedly used by ‘unknown’ man
Crime tape at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive on Aug. 16, 2023.
Attempted robbery victim reportedly shot and killed suspect in Colorado Springs

Latest News

The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man’s slaying, prosecutor says
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Only 2,000 of the 30 thousand Fountain residents have downloaded the city's app according to...
Fountain residents question why the city isn’t using their new app to its full potential even during emergency situations
Burgers and Bags!
Burgers & Bags Thursday features free food and celebrity cornhole to benefit Pikes Peak United Way
8/18/23 City of Fountain app questions.
WATCH: City of Fountain answers questions over app utilization