Pueblo Police ask for help with identifying suspected flasher after incidents at the zoo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help from the public with identifying a suspected flasher.

On Friday, police shared a photo of a person who was allegedly exposing their genitals to zoo visitors.

“On Friday, August 5th, 2023, at approximately 1:26 P.M. Pueblo Police received a call about a person exposing their genitals, attempting to fight patrons, and using vulgar language in front of children at the Pueblo Zoo (3455 Nuckolls Avenue Pueblo, Colorado),” part of a social media post by Pueblo Police reads. “The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone who has information or can identify this person to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center at (719) 553-2502 or Officer Cody Metcalfe at (719) 553-3283.”

As of Friday at 2:20 p.m., the investigation was ongoing.

