Pueblo Police ask for help with identifying suspected flasher after incidents at the zoo

Suspected flasher
Suspected flasher(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for help from the public with identifying a suspected flasher.

On Friday, police shared a photo of a person who was allegedly exposing their genitals to zoo visitors.

“On Friday, August 5th, 2023, at approximately 1:26 P.M. Pueblo Police received a call about a person exposing their genitals, attempting to fight patrons, and using vulgar language in front of children at the Pueblo Zoo (3455 Nuckolls Avenue Pueblo, Colorado),” part of a social media post by Pueblo Police reads. “The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone who has information or can identify this person to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center at (719) 553-2502 or Officer Cody Metcalfe at (719) 553-3283.”

As of Friday at 2:20 p.m., the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body recovered from Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Body recovered from Prospect Lake at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs
Marshall urges COVID education funds be used for school security.
Colorado school district adding armed security personnel
Shooting investigation Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs under investigation
Crime tape at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Zebulon Drive on Aug. 16, 2023.
Attempted robbery victim reportedly shot and killed suspect in Colorado Springs
Melissa Whitsitt
MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for woman last seen Sunday, her phone reportedly used by ‘unknown’ man

Latest News

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency hosted a summit with National Governing Bodies to talk about...
Clean Sport Summit hosted by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency
Mollie Metts
Former District 49 student returns to her old high school -- as a teacher!
The finished product. 1 safe home was gifted a new backyard for 5 kids to enjoy.
Colorado Springs nonprofit gifts family with 5 kids a new backyard
Shooting investigation Colorado Springs 8/17/23.
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs under investigation