PR bond granted for Fountain murder suspect with new developments in the case

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of first-degree murder was granted a personal recognizance bond by a judge on Friday.

Miles Kirby appeared in court as he’s suspected of killing Joslyn Teetzel, a mother of four. Teetzel’s body was found on July 26 along 400 Mount View Lane.

“Based on the obvious trauma and external injuries, detectives with the Fountain Police Department responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation,” part of a news release from the Fountain Police Department issued on July 27 reads.

Kirby was arrested on July 27. On Friday, the court learned from the pathologist’s office the ruling of death will likely change from homicide to suicide. As of Friday morning, the autopsy for Teetzel was not available per KKTV’s request.

A personal recognizance bond, or “PR Bond” allows someone suspected of a crime to be released without having to put forth money or property as long as the defendant appears at all future court dates.

A protection order for the children tied to Kirby is still in place, if broken it will result in automatic arrest.

Kirby’s next court date is set for Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.